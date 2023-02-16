Ardour 7.3 Open-Source DAW Released with VST3 Multi-Bus Support, Searchable Preferences

The Ardour 7.3 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software arrived today with more new features and a bunch of improvements for all your music production needs.

Coming two months after Ardour 7.2, the Ardour 7.3 release is here to introduce support for VST3 plugins with multiple I/O busses to allow instrument plugins to have dedicated additional outputs, as well as sample rate independence so that audio hardware sample rate and session sample rate no longer have to match.

Ardour 7.3 also updates the UI to introduce support for searching items in the global Preferences and the Session Properties dialogs, the ability to reverse the polarity of an audio region, working undo/redo in the recording page, and the ability to directly use the MIDI tracer on physical MIDI ports.

Under the hood, this release brings support for the AVX-512 x86 instructions to enhance its performance. However, the developers note the fact that the official Linux binaries currently don’t include this feature, which will be added in the next release, Ardour 7.4.

Other improvements included in Ardour 7.3 are support for the Quick Export dialog to sort range markers by time, the ability to check all channel configurations before exporting, tapping tempo with a MIDI keyboard, as well as grouping of system ports by a common prefix (e.g. by device).

“When using PipeWire (or otherwise having multiple JACK clients exposing physical ports), the indices are even less meaningful than otherwise (as different devices could appear in arbitrary order), so also using pretty names for stereo bundles makes the UI less confusing in places where these bundle names are used (for example the menu when clicking on an IOButton), explained the devs.”

On top of that, the Plugin Setup dialog will now limit options to “stereo” and “all” when loading a plugin with more than two outputs. Ardour 7.3 also improves solo handling, monitor control, as well as the do not reset fader to unity on selection function for the Faderport 8 control surface.

Several bugs were fixed in this release and various language translations were updated. For more details, check out the full release notes. Ardour 7.3 is available for download from the official website as a source tarball that you’ll have to manually compile on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: Ardour/Paul Davis

Last updated 20 mins ago