Armbian 22.08 Arrives with Linux 5.19, Wayland by Default for KDE Plasma, PiKVM Support

The Armbian team released today Armbian 22.08 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ARM and embedded devices.

Armbian 22.08 is here three months after the Armbian 22.05 release to introduce a few exciting changes, starting with the enablement of the Wayland session by default for the KDE Plasma desktop environment. This means that new KDE Plasma installations will default to Wayland when using the Armbian 22.08 images. In addition, the KDE Plasma install gets fixed against a broken/invisible fonts issue reported by users from previous releases.

This release also ships with the latest and greatest Linux 5.19 kernel, which is available alongside the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, adds support for the Orange Pi 4 LTS single-board computer, adds support for PiKVM fully functional Raspberry Pi-based KVM over IP, and adds support for JetHome’s JetHub D1+ processor module.

Among other noteworthy changes in the Armbian 22.08 release, there’s a new tool to help with unifying kernel configurations, SPI boot and eMMC support for the ROCK 3A single-board computer, support for rootfs/toolchain bind mount, various fixes for Khadas boards, as well as support for GNOME, Budgie and Cinnamon desktops from the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories for some powerful boards.

Of course, there are also a lot of bug fixes for a better and more stable Armbian experience. You’ll also find better support for ROCK Pi, NanoPi, and ASUS Tinker Board SBCs, initial support for the new Rockchip RK3588-based Radxa ROCK 5 Model B board, additional code security analysis, improved kernel and u-boot upgrade testing, and improved documentation.

Starting with this release, the Armbian developers also enabled automated build processes to regenerate community-supported images every week. For more details, you can check out the full changelog.

Armbian 22.08 is available for download right now from the official website for a wide range of single-board computers, offering various images based on Ubuntu 22.10 (Jammy Jellyfish) or Debian GNU/Linux Sid (Unstable) with the GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, or Budgie desktop environments pre-installed.

Last updated 57 mins ago