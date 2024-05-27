Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support

The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of Armbian 24.5, codenamed Havier, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.

This release also improves support for devices that were already supported, including Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Khadas Edge 2, Radxa Rock S 0, Banana Pi BPI-M7, Radxa Zero 3, Odroid C1, Radxa ROCK 4C+, Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, AYN Odin 2, Orange Pi 5, Orange Pi 5 Plus, Radxa Rock 5c, ArmSoM Sige1, Rockchip Rock 5C, and ODROID-N2+.

Armbian 24.5 is available for download for a wide range of devices from the official website. For more technical details about the changes included in this update, with links to the closed tasks, check out the release changelog. The latest version at the moment of writing is Armbian 24.5.1.

Image credits: Armbian (edited by Marius Nestor)

