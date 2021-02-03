Audacious 4.1 Open-Source Music Player Adds Dual Qt+GTK Build, Initial Qt 6 Support

Audacious 4.1 open-source and cross-platform music player has been released as the first major point release to the latest 4.0 series, adding various improvements and bug fixes.

It’s been almost a year since Audacious 4.0 saw the light of day as a major new release featuring Qt 5 support and numerous additions, and now Audacious 4.1 is here with initial support for the next-generation Qt 6 open-source application framework, making the Qt UI experience more modern, and a dual Qt + GTK build by default.

This would make it a lot easier to switch between the Qt and GTK modes, which can be done right from the Settings window, without editing .desktop files. On top of that, Linux users would be pleased to learn that support for the Meson build system is now feature complete.

Audacious 4.1 also introduces a new Global Hotkeys plugin for the Qt build, the ability to seek with the mouse wheel in the Qt UI, dockable Equalizer, Equalizer Presets, and Queue Manager windows, support for displaying channel count in the Song Info window, and support for the Channel Mixer to convert 2 to 4 channels.

In addition, the new tracker module plugin based on OpenMPT that was added in Audacious 4.0 is now used by default instead of ModPlug, symbolic links are now followed when adding folders, the currently playing track is now displayed using a bold font, and the playlist drag-and-drop indicator is now more visible.

Among other noteworthy changes, Audacious 4.1 lets users disable Album art in the info bar and set custom timeouts to desktop notifications. Furthermore, scrobbler submissions now include album artist information.

Two new language translations have been added as well in this release, for Albanian and Slovenian users, and several bugs that were present in the previous releases have been squashed to make Audacious more stable and reliable for everyday use, as you can see in the full release notes.

You can download Audacious 4.1 right now from the official website, where you’ll also find instructions on how to install the application on Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, Debian GNU/Linux, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Gentoo.

