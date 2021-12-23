Audacity 3.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Makes Project Loading Up to 50x Faster

The Audacity team released today Audacity 3.1.3 as the third maintenance update to the Audacity 3.1 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor and sound recording software.

Audacity 3.1.3 is here with several new features and many bug fixes, but most importantly it brings a huge performance boost when loading projects. Due to this under-the-hood change, the devs claim that Audacity will load projects with up to 50x faster compared to the Audacity 3.1.0 release.

For the new features, this release adds snap guides when resizing clips, re-adds the Quick Play indicator, adds a new selection region indicator in the timeline with updated visuals), and adds new keyboard shortcuts for looping, namely Shift+L for the “Set Loop to Selection” function and Shift+Alt+L for the “Clear Looping Region” function.

As for the bug fixes, Audacity 3.1.3 fixes Play-at-speed not updating the playback speed dynamically, looping playing the wrong audio, looping regions being created unintentionally when using Timeline Quick Play, the visibility of the scrub preview, a Loop Playback glitch, a data loss issue when joining multiple clips, as well as a bug that prevented users from manually locating FFmpeg.

It also fixes several crashes that occurred when releasing a clip handle, when loading a saved project using certain compilers, when pasting after running macros, when cancelling a nyquist prompt, or when renaming sync-locked clips using a dialog box, as well as a freeze that occurred when closing the app with the logging window still open.

Check out the release notes for more details about this release, and download Audacity 3.1.3 from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your personal computer. Of course, this release is also available to download for macOS and Windows systems.

