Audacity 3.2.2 Adds Realtime Capabilities to VST2 Effects, Improves Accessibility of Meters

Audacity 3.2.2 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editing software has been released today as the second maintenance update to the latest Audacity 3.2 series bringing various improvements and bug fixes.

Audacity 3.2.2 comes two months after Audacity 3.2.1, which was a small update fixing a startup crash, a crash when applying Waves Berzerk Distortion Mono to a mono track, and a freeze that occurred when playback was started or stopped very quickly, and two and half months after Audacity 3.2, the major update that added support for VST3 and real-time effects, FFmpeg 5.0 and WavPack support, and much more.

The Audacity 3.2.2 update is here to enable real-time capabilities for VST2 effects and to add support for additional plugins that you can download from plugins.audacityteam.org. Moreover, Audacity no longer quietly discards changes in real-time effects, asking users if they want to save their work before quitting instead.

It also improves the accessibility of meters and improves the plugin scanning mechanism to let you skip individual plugins whenever the scanning process gets stuck, as well as to prevent the “Audacity crashed” windows from appearing when validation fails for a plugin.

On top of that, Audacity 3.2.2 addresses various plugin-specific issues, fixes a crash that occurred when editing some macro parameters, fixes some issues where play commands might get stuck in play mode, and fixes a couple of issues affecting macOS users.

For more details on these changes, you can always check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page. In the meantime, you can download the Audacity 3.2.2 release from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

