Avidemux 2.8 Released with FFV1 Encoder, WMA9 Lossless and TrueHD Decoding

Avidemux 2.8 open-source, free, and cross-platform video editor software has been released today as a major update that brings exciting new features and many improvements.

Almost ten months in development, Avidemux 2.8 is here to add the ability to convert HDR (High Dynamic Range) video to SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) with tone mapping using a variety of methods, decoding support for the WMA9 Lossless codec, the ability to decode TrueHD audio tracks and support for them in Matroska (MKV) containers.

Avidemux 2.8 also brings back the FFV1 (FF Video Codec 1) encoder, which was previously available in the Avidemux 2.5 series. Furthermore, this release updates the Resample FPS filter with Blend and motion interpolation options, and adds the ability to mark cut points on the navigation slider, along with new buttons and shortcuts to jump to these cut points.

On top of that, the new Avidemux release introduces the ability to temporarily disable active filters in the Video Filter Manager, and adds a new preference that lets you load sequentially named images in reverse order so that you can reverse videos by exporting a selection as JPEG images and loading the first one.

Moreover, there’s now a unified method to quickly compare filtered and unfiltered inputs via the ‘Peek Original’ button for filter previews, and it’s now possible to navigate playback using keys or by dragging the navigation slider with your mouse.

But wait, that’s not all, as Avidemux 2.8 is also packed with a bunch of improvements, such as the ability for the Resample FPS and Change FPS filters to handle up to 1000 fps, a redesigned VU meter (“Audio Metre”), enhanced keyboard navigation in the Video Filter Manager, full PulseAudio support for in-application volume control on Linux systems, and improved HiDPI scaling in previews.

Also improved is the Crop filter, which received a translucent green masking for previews and the ability to make perfect crops when using the Auto Crop function, as well as the Resize filter, which got a nearest neighbor scaling option and an increased maximum output resolution of 8192×8192 pixels.

Other than that, the x264 video encoder plugin has been updated to allow you to specify color properties, and the ALSA audio device plugin has been modified to use soft volume to provide app-specific volume control.

The user interface also received a few improvements, such as the ability to paste timestamps in the 00:00:00.000 format from clipboard into the “Go to Time” dialog using the Ctrl+Shift+C and CTRL+V keyboard shortcuts, as well as the ability to preserve the maximized window state, toolbar position, and widget visibility after restart.

Last but not least, Avidemux 2.8 fixes occasional unresponsive playback issues reported by users from previous release, addresses the green tint issue in the MPlayer eq2 filter, adds a workaround to prevent navigation key events piling up, and automatically resets the thumb slider at the end of a video to prevent the Avidemux log file from filling up your disk space.

Under the hood, Avidemux 2.8 is using the latest FFmpeg 4.4.1 open-source multimedia framework. To update, you can download the new release right now from the official website or wait for it to land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.



Last updated 1 hour ago