Beyond Mankind: The Awakening Old School Action RPG Is Out Now on Linux

Brytenwalda Studios announced today that their Beyond Mankind: The Awakening indie old school RPG video game launched today on Steam for Linux.

Beyond Mankind: The Awakening is an old-school role playing game (RPG) that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Developed by an independent team, the video game sports immersive RPG mechanics, a rich and dynamic world, tense combat, complex social interactions, as well as an intriguing and dark narrative.

The video game also features unique character generation, real dilemmas, challenging survival mechanics, and 3D inventory management. Under the hood, it is written using the powerful and cross-platform Unity game engine developed by Unity Technologies.

“As you play, you will face unexpected challenges with surprising solutions. Social interaction within the game is deep, and you will develop personality-based kinship, loyalty, and even romance with other characters,” said the devs.

The game was officially launched only for the Windows platform a few months ago, on August 31st, 2021, but, after a lot of work and several patches, it is finally available for Linux gamers, who can buy and install the game right now from Valve’s Steam gaming distribution platform.

To play Beyond Mankind: The Awakening on Linux, the devs recommend a 64-bit operating system, either a supported Ubuntu release like Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) or Valve’s Steam OS.

As for the recommended system requirements, you must have at least an Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card, minimum 8 GB of RAM, as well as at least 20GB of free disk space.

Are you up to the challenge? If yes, Beyond Mankind: The Awakening is 30% off today to celebrate the game’s launch on the Linux platform.

Brytenwalda Studios are also known for the Viking Conquest DLC for the Mount & Blade action role-playing video game.

Last updated 1 hour ago