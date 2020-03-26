Bodhi Linux Is Still Alive, Gets New Release Based on Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

It’s been one and a half years since the last Bodhi Linux release was published by its former maintainer Jeff Hoogland, and now a new release of the Ubuntu-based distribution has surfaced.

As you probably know, Bodhi Linux found a new maintainer in Robert Wiley, last year in June. Since then, we haven’t seen a new release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution and many thought the worse, that the project is dead.

But that’s not the case, as Bodhi Linux 5.1 is out now with some new features and improvements. The most obvious changes are the replacement of the Midori web browser with GNOME’s Epiphany and the ePad text editor with the more lightweight Leafpad.

Bodhi Linux’s GUI based updater, eepDater, is now gone. No reason was provided for removing eepDater, so most probably users will have to rely on the well-known Synaptic Package Manager for updating, installing or removing packages from their systems.

Another major change in the Bodhi Linux 5.1 release is the fact that there are two 64-bit ISO images offered for download. One of them comes with the standard Ubuntu 18.04 LTS kernel and doesn’t forces kernel updates on the user, and the other one features the HWE kernel.

Being based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, the HWE (Hardware Enablement) 64-bit ISO image is powered by Linux kernel 5.3 from the much newer Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system.

The HWE image is recommended if your hardware isn’t supported by the standard 64-bit ISO.

The Bodhi Linux 5.1 release is also available as a Legacy ISO image for older 32-bit computers, as well as an AppPack ISO that has been revamped with all sort of popular applications. You can download the one that suits your needs right now from the official website.