Budgie 10.6 Desktop Environment Improves Theme and Panel, Revamps Notification System

Joshua Strobl of the Budgie Desktop team announced today the release of Budgie 10.6 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, modern, and lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

Budgie 10.6 is here two months after version 10.5.3 and introduces improvements to application grouping, improvements to single-instance application tracking, better support for some KDE applications, as well as a revamped notification system that’s now standalone and is no longer part of the Raven notification center, paving the way for new features like support for notification badges in the icon tasklist.

In addition, Budgie 10.6 adds various refinements to the internal theme and panel, such as border radiuses on most dialogs, the Raven widgets, and the Panel popover content, unified color scheme for widgets within the panel, better support for GTK themes, improved readability, more precise battery levels icons, Clock applet improvements, as well as updated default panel configuration.

Among other changes, this release renames all the GNOME Control Center references to Budgie Control Center, renames Budgie Desktop View schema to support its rebrand, fixes various issues with Raven, and addresses other bugs reported by users from previous releases.

“Budgie 10.6 is not just a reflection of our organization change for the development of Budgie, it reflects an expansion on Budgie 10.x series with new features and re-architectures, applying the lessons learned from those into our next-generation version of Budgie. Buddies of Budgie views Budgie Desktop as a platform rather than a product,” said Joshua Strobl.

For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you want to compile it yourself or if you’re a Linux OS maintainer who wants to integrate the latest Budgie Desktop into your GNU/Linux distribution. Anyone else should wait for the Budgie 10.6 release to land in the stable software repositories of their distributions before updating.

Image credits: Budgie team (edited by Marius Nestor)

