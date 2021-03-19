Calamares Linux Installer Gains Support for Configurable Setups for Btrfs Volumes

The Calamares universal installer framework has been updated today to version 3.2.39, a release that introduces a new features for Linux systems using the Btrfs file system.

For those not in the known, Calamares is the standalone graphical installer used by many GNU/Linux distributions that aren’t based on a distro which already has a dedicated installer or distros that don’t have a graphical installer, such as Arch Linux.

Calamares received quite some attention from its maintainers during the past few weeks, and the latest version arrives today tagged as 3.2.39, which introduces a configurable setup for Btrfs volumes in the ‘mount’ module.

Previously, Calamares used a hard-coded setup for systems using Btrfs as the default file system, such as Fedora Linux. With the new change, Calamares now lets distros that offer Btrfs by default to setup a custom Btrfs configuration via the mount.conf file.

However, the Calamares developers warn Linux OS maintainers who use their graphical installer that Btrfs support is still new and there are various issues that need be fixed before it’s ready for production use.

In addition to the improved Btrfs support, the Calamares 3.2.39 release also adds support for fallbacks for the groups data in the ‘netinstall’ module, which received a new ‘packages’ service for setting up package information, as well as support for the ‘usersq’ module to be used in regular installations as it can now connect to the internal configuration object.

Other than that, there are various improvements to the QML modules and the usual bug fixes to make Calamares more stable and reliable. If you’re a Linux OS maintainer, you can download Calamares 3.2.39 right now from the official website to integrate it in your distro, and do check out the release notes for more details on the changes implemented in this release.

