Calculate Linux 20.6 Released with Zram, Zstd, and Better Wi-Fi Support

Alexander Tratsevskiy announced today the release of Calculate Linux 20.6, which comes with dozens of performance optimizations, modern GNU/Linux technologies and updated packages.

Based on Gentoo, Calculate Linux 20.6 is here to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Calculate Linux project and introduces some major performance improvements through the use of Zram as a replacement for the traditional Swap partition and Zstd for the Linux kernel, modules and initramfs. In addition, kernel modules that are installed as packages come as Zstd archives too.

Furthermore, this release switches to PulseAudio as default sound system for better audio, improved Wi-Fi support, improves the removal of orphan dependencies, implements suspend action for laptops when closing the lid, and adds pre-configured Passman and FreedomMarks web browser extensions for Nextcloud support. Also, Chromium comes with pre-configured uBlock Origin add-on for blocking ads.

For gamers, Calculate Linux now ships with the futex-wait-multiple patch to make Steam run smoothly. Under the hood, this release uses a pre-configured ccache compiler for emerge and cl-kernel.

As far as the software selection goes, qBittorrent is now used as default BitTorrent client instead of Deluge and numerous other pre-installed components have been updated to their latest versions at the moment of release, including KDE Plasma 5.18.5, MATE 1.24, Xfce 4.14, LibreOffice 6.4.3.2, Chromium 83.0.4103.106, Claws Mail 3.17.5, Inkscape 1.0, and others.

There are also various bug fixes in Calculate Linux 20.6, improving the suspend and hibernate modes in Xfce, the touchpad behavior after waking your laptop from suspend, the local overlay configuration, the login screen in MATE, PXE launching and installation, the detection of graphics cards, installation of Nvidia graphics drivers, as well as the pre-build image configuration.

Calculate Linux 20.6 is available for download right now from the official website as KDE Plasma (CLD), Xfce (CLDX or CLDXS), Cinnamon (CLDC), LXQt (CLDL), Mate (CLDM), Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS) and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS) flavors for 64-bit systems.