Calibre 4.21 E-book Manager Released with Support for Kobo Nia, Improvements

Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 4.21, a new maintenance update of the best e-book management software available for Linux-based operating systems.

It’s been almost two weeks since the release of Calibre 4.20 and the new version is here just in time for the launch of Kobo’s Nia e-reader, which targets newcomers and sells for only $99.99 USD. Calibre 4.21 is the first release of the popular e-book manager to add support for Kobo Nia.

On top of Kobo Nia support, Calibre 4.21 adds support to vertically center e-book covers in the cover grid for those smaller than the available space, and implements a new checkbox that lets users easily apply virtual libraries in the Quickview panel.

Starting with this release, Calibre allows users to specify a default value that can be applied to new books when creating custom columns. Calibre 4.21 also improves support for the 1843 magazine and Caravan Magazine news sources.

As with all new Calibre releases, multiple bugs were squashed. This release improves the E-book Viewer component by fixing viewing of CBC comic files, ToC (Table of Contents) for comics, as well as reading of books that include mathematics.

The Cover grid was improved as well to no longer scroll the background image with the covers and the Cover browser received improvements to better render text with heavily hinted fonts. Other issues were also fixed, so check out the full changelog for more details.

Meanwhile, you can download Calibre 4.21 right now from the official website. Binaries are provided for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, along with the sources if you fancy compiling it. Of course, you’ll also be able to install the new Calibre version from the stable software repositories of your favorite distro in the coming days.