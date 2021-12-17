Calibre 5.34 Open-Source EBook Manager Adds Support for Nook Glowlight 4

Calibre creator and maintainer Kovid Goyal released today a new version of his popular open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software, Calibre 5.34, which adds support for a new device and various improvements.

The weekly Calibre release cycle continues, and Calibre 5.34 is here today to introduce support for Barnes & Noble’s recently launched Nook Glowlight 4 e-reader, which features a sleeker and smaller lightweight design, 300 dpi, 32GB of storage, USB-C charger, and retails for $149.99 USD.

Calibre 5.34 also brings various improvements to the application, including a new “Exclude Files” button in the Spell Check tool in Edit Book to allow users to exclude some file from being checked, bigger thumbnails in EPUB/MOBI catalogs up to 3 inches, and the ability to create a keyboard shortcut for pasting metadata that ignores the value of the exclude_fields tweak in Preferences > Shortcuts > Edit metadata.

It also adds a tweak in Preferences > Tweaks to provide users with the sort value for undefined numbers, improves the E-book viewer component to display links that are marked up as glossary, open bibliography links as pop-ups, as well as to open ebooks with highlights that span in-line text formatting, and improves several news sources, including American Prospect, El Pais, Mediapart, and Pocket.

Of course, various bugs were squashed to make your Calibre ebook management sessions more stable and reliable. For Linux users, the new release adds various compatibility fixes for Python 3.10, which is now used by default on some recent GNU/Linux distributions.

Also fixed is the F8 keybinding for jumping to the next misspelled word after it reached the last word in the current file, the broken PDB E-reader output, support for the Supernote A5 X Android-powered digital note taking device so it no longer crash, as well as a regression that prevented users from creating new keyboard shortcuts.

A couple of other bugs were addressed in the Reports function of the Edit Book component, as well as the Comments Editor component. For more details, check out the release notes. Meanwhile, you can download the Linux binary right now from the official website.

