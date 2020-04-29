Calligra 3.2 Open-Source Office Suite Arrives with Better LibreOffice Interoperability

KDE’s open-source office suite for 2-in-1 devices, Calligra 3.2, arrives with numerous new features, improvements, and better compatibility with the LibreOffice office suite.

Two years in the works, Calligra 3.2 “Gemini” is finally here and it’s specifically designed for 2-in-1 devices, namely touchscreens laptop that can double as tablets.

The Calligra 3.2 release updates the Karbon vector drawing application to support multi-page documents, as well as to allow users to import PDF documents with multiples pages and export documents that contain multiple pages to an image, allowing you to choose which page to export.

Karbon’s toolbar also received some attention in this release, allowing users with small screens to be able to scroll it when a lot of tools are being used.

The Flow diagramming and flowcharting application has been retired as Karbon can now do all of its functions.

The Stage presentation editor has been updated as well to let users toggle page margins, improve sequential and parallel animations, and add support for automatic slide transition. Two slide transition modes are available, manual and automatic.

While it the manual mode users must activate the slide transition and animations manually, which means that any page effect will always run, in automatic mode these are activated automatically after a user-selected time.

This release also brings numerous other minor improvements and fixes. For example, all the welcome pages have been ported to Kirigami, making the entire office suite more stable, reliable, and modern.

On top of that, LibreOffice compatibility was enhanced in the Words word processor application. The touch view was updated to accept even more touch events and the switch that users can use to change between the touch and desktop views should work better in this release.

For more details about all the changes included in this release, check out the full changelog. You can download Calligra 3.2 from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution in the coming days. Also check out the official website for more details on how to install Calligra.





Images: Calligra/KDE