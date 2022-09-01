Canonical Accepts Ubuntu Unity as Official Ubuntu Flavor Starting with Ubuntu 22.10

Earlier this week, Ubuntu Unity maintainer Rudra Saraswat applied for official flavor status after keeping the Unity7 desktop environment alive for over two years now.

Ubuntu Unity (formerly Ubuntu Unity Remix) saw the light of day a few years ago as part of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, but as an unofficial flavor because Canonical abandoned its beloved Unity7 desktop environment more than five years ago.

It was hard to believe that Ubuntu Unity will be recognized one day as an official flavor considering Canonical’s past with the Unity7 desktop environment, but today, the miracle happened and Canonical will recognize it as an official Ubuntu flavor starting with the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release in late October 2022.

Until Ubuntu 22.10 hits the streets, Ubuntu Unity is currently accepted as an Ubuntu Daily flavor and ISO images will now be built daily with the rest of the officially recognized flavors and uploaded to the main archives (cdimage.ubuntu.com) for early adopters.

Furthermore, Ubuntu Unity 22.10 Beta will be the first release as an officially recognized flavor, due out later this month on September 29th. Finally, the Ubuntu Unity 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release is expected to see the light of day as an official Ubuntu flavor on October 21st, 2022.

As mentioned before, Rudra Saraswat also maintains the Unity7 desktop environment and recently released Unity 7.6 as the first major release in the past six years. In addition, he expressed interest in a collaboration with UBports to maintain a Lomiri (Unity8) variant of Ubuntu Unity with the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

I personally want to congratulate Rudra Saraswat for the amazing job he did over the past couple of years with Ubuntu Unity. Now, only one flavor remains to be accepted by Canonical as an official Ubuntu flavor, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix.

