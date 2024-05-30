Canonical Announces Availability of Real-Time Kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu maker Canonical today announced the general availability of an enterprise-grade real-time Ubuntu kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating systems.

The real-time Ubuntu kernel is designed for enterprises in aerospace, automotive, defense, IoT, robotics, and telcos, as well as the public sector and retail. It’s an optimized kernel designed to handle the most demanding and critical workloads, and time-sensitive applications by reducing kernel latencies and boosting performance.

The real-time kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is based on the upstream Linux 6.8 kernel and integrates the PREEMPT_RT patch on AMD64 (x86_64) and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures. It also includes optimized support for Raspberry Pi SBCs to deliver enhanced performance and compatibility.

“With time-bound responses for mission-critical latency requirements, Real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides deterministic processing to the most demanding workloads across industries, from manufacturing and automotive to the critical infrastructure of telco operators,” said Canonical.

The out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patches make the real-time Ubuntu kernel more preemptive than the mainline Linux kernel by using a real-time scheduling class that has a higher priority over the CFS scheduler.

The real-time kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 is only available with an Ubuntu Pro subscription, which is free for personal and small-scale commercial use for up to five machines. Canonical promises a 12-year commitment of security maintenance and support for the real-time Ubuntu kernel.

Raspberry Pi fans like me would love the fact that the real-time kernel for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is the first real-time Ubuntu kernel specifically optimized and tested for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

To get started with the real-time kernel for Ubuntu 24.04, check out the official documentation. One thing to keep in mind if you’re an NVIDIA GPU user is that the real-time Ubuntu kernel does not support the proprietary NVIDIA graphics drivers.

Image credits: Canonical

