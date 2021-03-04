News / App

Canonical Chooses Google’s Flutter UI SDK to Build Future Ubuntu Apps

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Flutter Ubuntu Apps


Canonical announced today that they choose to use Google’s Flutter UI framework for building future apps for the Ubuntu Linux operating system.

For those not in the known, Flutter is an open-source UI SDK (software development kit) created by Google to helps those who want to build quick and modern applications for a wide-range of operating systems, including Android, Linux, Mac, iOS, Windows, Google Fuchsia, that work across desktop, mobile, and the Web.

A year ago, Canonical teamed up with Google to make the Flutter SDK available on Linux as Snap, the universal software deployment and package management system for Ubuntu `and other GNU/Linux distributions, allowing those interested in building beautiful apps on the Linux desktop.

Now, the company behind Ubuntu is writing another page of history by targeting Flutter as the default UI (user interface) framework for building their own Ubuntu apps, which will work across a wide-range of hardware and configurations.

Canonical already announced last month that they are re-writing their Ubuntu Installer for future Ubuntu releases in Flutter. This will allow Canonical to provide a consistent installer experience across the entire Ubuntu product portfolio.

Ken VanDine, Canonical’s engineering manager for Ubuntu Desktop talks during Google’s Flutter Engage special online event that took place on March 3rd, 2021, about Canonical’s contributions to Flutter, which you can watch below.

“We feel Flutter is up for the task, and choosing it for the installer is telling the world that choosing Flutter for Linux apps is a great choice,” said Ken VanDine. “Flutter is the default choice for future desktop and mobile apps created by Canonical.”

These new contributions include full multi-window support for desktop, and enabling support for popular Flutter plugins on Linux, including Firebase support, Bluetooth and network connectivity, desktop notifications, and more.

Furthermore, Canonical is also bringing Ubuntu’s unique Yaru style for apps to Flutter, encouraging app developers to bring their apps to the Linux desktop. Those of you interested in trying out Flutter for building apps for Ubuntu, can download the Flutter SDK from the Snap Store.

Last updated 13 hours ago

You might also like

NetworkManager 1.26

NetworkManager 1.26 Brings Autoconnect for Wi-Fi Profiles, firewalld zone Support

IPFire 2.25 Core Update 141 released

IPFire Now Offers New Metrics for OpenVPN, File-Sharing Services for Apple Devices

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3 Is Out and You Can Finally Upgrade from Earlier Versions

Linux Lite Linux 5.9

Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.9, Here’s How

Nextcloud Desktop Client

Nextcloud Desktop Client Gets End-to-End Encryption, New User Interface

KDE Plasma 5.19 Beta

KDE Plasma 5.19.2 Desktop Is Out with More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Improvements