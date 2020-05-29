Canonical Fixes Linux Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, 19.10 and 18.04 LTS

Canonical has released a fix to address a Linux kernel regression introduced in the Linux 5.4 and 5.3 packages of its Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems.

The regression was introduced with the latest security updates released last week for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), as well as Ubuntu 19.10 and 18.04.4 LTS. The regression affected Linux kernel’s OverlayFS file system implementation causing the Docker registry to keep restarting.

Affected kernels are Linux 5.4 ( generic , generic-lpae , lowlatency , oem and virtual flavors) in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 64-bit installations and Linux 5.3 ( generic , generic-lpae , lowlatency , raspi2 and snapdragon flavors) in Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS 32-bit, 64-bit and ARM (Raspberry Pi (V7)) systems.

“USN-4367-1 [and USN-4369-1] fixed vulnerabilities in the 5.4 [and 5.3] Linux kernel. Unfortunately, that update introduced a regression in overlayfs. This update corrects the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Canonical.

To fix this Linux kernel regression, it is recommended to update your installations as soon as possible to the new kernel versions, namely linux-image 5.4.0.33.37 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and linux-image 5.3.0-55.49 and linux-image-raspi2 5.3.0-1026.28 for Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS.

To update your systems, please follow the instructions provided by Canonical at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades. Please keep in mind to restart your computers after installing the new Linux kernel versions.

Since the new kernels have a new version number, you will also need to recompile and reinstall any third-party kernel modules you might have installed, but only if you have the linux-generic or linux-virtual standard kernel metapackages installed.