Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 20 for IoT/Embedded Devices with Full Disk Encryption

Canonical released today Ubuntu Core 20, a minimal and containerized version of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system designed for IoT (Internet of Things) and embedded devices.

Ubuntu Core 20 is a major release and comes two years after the previous version, Ubuntu Core 18, which will still be supported for eight more years on business critical deployments due to Canonical’s 10-year low-cost security maintenance model.

Highlights of Ubuntu Core 20 include hardware-backed full disk encryption for x86 systems via TPM (Trusted Platform Module) integration, which works with exiting CA (Certificate Authority) for a more secure boot that prevents unauthorized software installation and guarantees confidentiality from physical attackers.

In addition, Ubuntu Core 20 adds support for both ARMv7 and ARMv8 architectures on the popular Raspberry Pi single-board computer, initial support for Canonical’s MAAS 2 (Metal as a Service) automated server provisioning tool and cloud-init industry standard multi-distribution method for cross-platform cloud instance initialization.

“Every connected device needs guaranteed platform security and an App Store,” said Mark Shuttleworth, Canonical CEO. “Ubuntu Core 20 enables innovators to create highly secure things and focus entirely on their own unique features and apps, with confinement and security updates built into the operating system.”

This release also introduces an all-new and more secure recovery and reinstall mode that offers three options and can be accessed by holding the 1 key until the initial boot process completes, which will present you with the system selection menu followed by three main recovery options.

These are Run normally for continuing with the boot process, Recover, which reboots the system into recovery mode and logs you using prior credentials to recover your data via either SSH or local access, and Reinstall, which will delete all existing data on the device and initialize it from a supported system version image.

Ubuntu Core 20 is available for download right now from the official website and it’s certified on popular x86 and ARM single-board computers. Just like with previous releases, Canonical promises 10 years low-cost security maintenance to enable long-term industrial and mission-critical deployments.

Image credits: Canonical

Last updated 22 hours ago