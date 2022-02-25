CentOS Alternative AlmaLinux OS Is Now Available for 64-Bit PowerPC Architecture

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the general availability of the AlmaLinux OS 8.5 distribution for the PowerPC architecture.

In an attempt to provide the community with a CentOS alternative that’s closer to parity with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operating system, AlmaLinux OS Foundation published today a new stable release that lets users install the distribution on 64-bit PowerPC (PPC64le) hardware.

AlmaLinux OS 8.5 was released last year in mid-November based on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 release, bringing two new repositories, including ResilientStorage and Plus, new OpenSCAP Security Guide profiles, a new STIG profile compatible with server GUI installations, as well as a new French National Security Agency (ANSSI) high-level profile.

The release was available for 64-bit (x86_64) and AArch64 (64-bit ARM) devices, but now it’s also available for 64-bit PowerPC Little Endian systems including the release of binary and source RPMs, container images, as well as cloud images, and the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is already working on another port for the IBM System/390 architecture.

“The AlmaLinux community is working tirelessly to deliver parity with RHEL and CentOS at all levels, providing former CentOS users with the obvious choice for a production-ready, drop-in replacement,” said Jack Aboutboul, community manager for AlmaLinux. “This includes ensuring the most popular architectures and hardware are supported and well tested.”

The PPC64le port is available today thanks to the continued support from members of the Linux community, as well as from an array of partners, including infrastructure support from the Oregon State University Open Source Lab, and testing from researchers at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

If you want to deploy the AlmaLinux OS 8.5 distribution on 64-bit PowerPC systems, you can download the ISO images right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. You will find three types of ISO images for all your needs, including boot-only, minimal, and full.

