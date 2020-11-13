CentOS Linux 7.9 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9

CentOS developer Johnny Hughes announced today the general availability of the CentOS Linux 7.9 distribution, based on the source code of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 operating system.

More than six months in development, CentOS Linux 7.9 is here packed with great enhancements, including support for the Python 3.6 interpreter, redesigned desktop layout, improvements to Security Profiles in the Anaconda graphical installer, as well as the ability to report bugs directly to bugs.centos.org.

As expected, many packages received important updates. Among the most important ones, there’s FreeRDP 2.1.1, Linux kernel 3.10.0-1160, MariaDB 5.5.68, Pacemaker 1.1.23, and SSSD (System Security Services Daemon) 1.16.5. And the new installation media also comes with all the security patches from upstream.

On top of that, this release includes many of the great features of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9. These include a new SCAP profile for the CIS (Center for Information Security) benchmark, EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver support for Intel ICX systems, as well as full support for Intel Omni-Path Architecture (OPA) host software.

Also fully supported is the Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx network adapter, and CentOS 7.9 now supports Data Integrity Field/Data Integrity Extension (DIF/DIX), providing full support for the host bus adapter (HBA) and storage array configuration.

Moreover, the real-time kernel’s sources have been updated to use the latest RHEL kernel source tree and there’s a new framework, unixODBC 2.3.4, which allows users to access databases through the ODBC protocol.

CentOS Linux 7.9 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit (x86_64) systems, as well as for 32-bit (i386), ARMhfp, AArch64 (ARM64), PowerPC 64-bit (PPC64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and POWER9 architectures, which you can download from here.

If you’re still using the CentOS 7 series on your hardware, it is highly recommended that you update to version 7.9 as soon as possible using the built-in package management system. Otherwise, the new ISO images are here only for new deployments.

