CentOS Linux 8.2 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

The CentOS community announced today the general availability of the CentOS Linux 8.2 operating system as the current stable release of the CentOS Linux 8 series, tagged as “2004.”

Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2‘s source code, CentOS Linux 8.2 packs all the new features, improvements, and software updates released since the launch of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series across all supported architectures and all the enhancements included in version 8.2.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 brought enhanced security by implementing new OpenSCAP profiles for DISA STIG (draft) and Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) Essential Eight, by allowing users to specify their own permitted ciphers, and by adding support for custom SELinux policies to containerized workloads.

It also enhances isolation and resource governance for container runtime processes with cgroup v2, adds performance enhancements for x86 Intel and AMD, as well as ARM and POWER platforms through tuned profiles, and expands the developer support with some of the latest development environments, including Container Tools 2.0, GCC 9.1, Maven 3.6, and Python 3.8.

All these and much more are now included in the CentOS 8.2 release. The CentOS developers strongly recommend all CentOS 8 users to install all available updates on their existing machines by running the sudo dnf update command in a terminal emulator or virtual console if they want to use the latest CentOS Linux 8.2 (2004) release.

For new deployments or those who want to reinstall, the CentOS Linux 8.2 release is now available for download from the official website for x86_64 (64-bit/amd64), AArch64 (arm64) and PowerPC (ppc64le) architectures. Boot, Minimal and Full DVD ISO images are provided.