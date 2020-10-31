Chromium Browser Now Officially Available in Linux Mint and LMDE, Here’s How to Install It

Linux Mint’s Clement Lefebvre announced today that Linux Mint and LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) users can now finally install the latest Chromium web browser from the official software repositories.

After making it hard for users to install the Chromium web browser on their distributions by deciding to drop support for Ubuntu’s Snap universal packages with the Linux Mint 20 release onwards, the Linux Mint developers are now packaging Chromium and distributing it trough the official repos.

Chromium is not only available in Linux Mint, but also in the Debian spin LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition). Users can now easily install the open-source web browser with a few mouse clicks. Depending on the edition you’re using (Cinnamon, MATE or Xfce), all you have to do is open the Software Manager and install Chromium.

Alternatively, you can use the Synaptic Package Manager application or via the terminal by running the sudo apt install chromium command. It’s that easy! After installation, you can open the Chromium browser from the Applications menu of your favorite desktop environment.

“The Chromium browser is now available in the official repositories for both Linux Mint and LMDE. If you’ve been waiting for this I’d like to thank you for your patience,” said Clement Lefebvre in the latest weekly newsletter.

To make this happen, the Linux Mint devs allocated a new powerful build server with AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and 128GB of RAM for reducing the time needed to compile each new version of the Chromium web browser from about six hours to less than an hour.

The entire update process is automatic and you’ll always get the newest Chromium version as soon as a new release is available upstream. Just keep in mind to keep your Linux Mint and LMDE installations up to date at all times.

In related news, the Linux Mint developers are working on the upcoming Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa,” which will be released near the Christmas holidays with faster access to your favorite files, improvements to how the way the Cinnamon desktop environment interacts with the spices server, and possible a new, in-house built IPTV player called Hypnotix, which you can download from here.

Last updated 1 day ago