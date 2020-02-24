Claws Mail 3.17.5 Open-Source Email Client Released with New Features

The Claws Mail 3.17.5 open-source and free email client has been released over the weekend and looks to be a great release that adds various new features and lots of improvements.

Coming seven months after the previous release, Claws Mail 3.17.5 is here to implement colour syntax highlighting support for inline Git patch attachments, which can be configured via the “Other” tab in the Display/Colors page under General Preferences.

It also adds the ability to scroll with the keyboard in the LiteHtml viewer plugin and the “Re-edit” message context menu option was reimplemented and will be visible in the Drafts folder.

Furthermore, Claws Mail 3.17.5 adds support for two extra date header formats, namely weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year, zone and weekday, month, day, hh, mm, ss, year , and lets users configure the “summary_from_show” hidden preference from the user interface via the “Message List” tab in the Display/Summaries under General Preferences.

Several tools and scripts were ported to Python 3, including eud2gc.py, tbird2claws.py, and tbird2claws.py, the google_search.pl (Google Search) script was replaced with ddg_search.pl (DuckDuckGo Search), and a couple of other scripts (OOo2claws-mail.pl and multiwebsearch.pl ‘fm’) were removed.

As expected, this release addresses numerous bugs reported by users from previous versions and updates several translations. The manuals were updated as well. More details are available in the release announcement page.

Meanwhile, you can download Claws Mail 3.17.5 right now from the official download page. You can also update Claws Mail or install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Claws Mail is the preferred email client for many lightweight distros.