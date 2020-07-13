Claws Mail 3.17.6 Released with Phishing URL Warning, More Privacy Options

Claws Mail 3.17.6 has been released today as a maintenance update to this lightweight and open-source email client for GNU/Linux distributions.

Coming about five months after the release of version 3.17.5, Claws Mail 3.17.6 is here to implement a new Phishing warning that will prompt users whenever they copy a phishing URL, in addition to clicking a phishing URL.

New privacy options are also in place starting with this release. Users will now be warned when sending an email if the selected privacy system is set to “None” and the automatic signing and/or encrypting is enabled.

Also new in Claws Mail 3.17.6 is the ability for the application to “Inherit Folder properties and processing rules from parent folder” when creating new folders with either the ‘Move Message’ or ‘Copy Message’ dialogues.

Other than that, this release improves the responsiveness of the progress window when importing an mbox file, updates the Python plugin to allow it to be built on newer Linux systems that support both Python 2 and Python 3, updates the Polish translation, and adds a Greek translation.

Several bugs were squashed as well, improving the minimization to tray, the command for importing of mbox files to work twice on a row, the ability to follow redirects when retrieving images, STARTTLS protocol violation, as well as generating of files in cache without content.

You can download Claws Mail 3.17.6 right now from the official website, but I highly recommend that you install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution if it ships with the Claws Mail email client.