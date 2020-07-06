Clonezilla Live 2.6.7 Released with Linux Kernel 5.7 and Improved exFAT Support

Clonezilla Live 2.6.7 has been released today as a new stable version of this powerful and very useful live system based on Clonezilla, an open-source partition and disk imaging/cloning program.

Coming exactly a month after Clonezilla Live 2.6.6, the Clonezilla Live 2.6.7 release is here to bump the kernel to the latest Linux 5.7 series. Linux kernel 5.7.6 is included in the new ISO image, which was fully synced with the upstream Debian Sid repository as of June 30th, 2020.

As you probably know already, Linux kernel 5.7 comes with a new and improved exFAT file system implementation. Therefore, starting with Clonezilla Live 2.6.7 the developer removed the exfat-fuse package as it is no longer needed to support exFAT formatted drives.

XFS file system support was improved as well in this release, which comes with the Partclone 0.3.14 tool for backing up partitions, Xen-tools for VM provisioning and installation, as well as a better mechanism for handling linuxefi/initrdefi or linux/initrd in the GRUB configuration.

Talking about GRUB, the grub-header.cfg file was moved from bootx64.efi to grub.cfg for better flexibility and the netboot file is now like grub.cfg-drbl-00:50:56:01:01:01 and grub.cfg-drbl-192.168.177.2 to avoid a conflict with the GRUB patch of the Fedora and CentOS Linux distributions.

“When creating recovery iso/zip file, if it’s in Clonezilla live environment, we have those syslinux files. Use that first so the version mismatch can be avoided,” explained developer Steven Shiau.

Last but not least, Clonezilla Live 2.6.7 updates the ocs-iso and ocs-live-dev tools to be able to sync syslinux-related files when copying syslinux exec files. Various bugs were addressed in the ocs-function, ocs-sr, ocs-chkimg, dcs, and ocs-onthefly tools. More details about these fixes in the release notes.

You can download Clonezilla Live 2.6.7-28 right now from the official website. ISO images are available for 64-bit and 32-bit systems that you can write to a USB flash drive to boot Clonezilla Live and clone your disks and partitions.