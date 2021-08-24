Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Various Improvements

Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau announced today the release of Clonezilla Live 2.7.3, a new update of this popular live system based on the open-source and free Clonezilla disk cloning/imaging utility.

Coming almost three months after Clonezilla Live 2.7.2, the Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 release is here with an up-to-date package base that was synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) software repository as of August 17th, 2021, an a newer kernel based on Linux 5.10.46 LTS.

Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 is not a major release, but it includes some important improvements to make your disk cloning/imaging experience better. For example, it introduces a mechanism in the ocs-clean-disk-part-fs (formerly ocs-clean-part-fs) tool to clean the RAID metadata in disk, a new program to expand LVM (Logical Volume Manager) called ocs-expand-lvm, as well as support for mounting BitLocker (Windows 10) devices as image repositories.

On top of these new features, there are various improvements to existing functionality, such as an improved mechanism to expand LVM when -k1 (hence -r) is enabled, the ability to append the --force parameter to the --rescue option for Partclone to run in rescue mode, as well as wildcard support for device names and the ability to use “all” as all non-busy local disks in the ocs-restore-mdisks tool.

Other than that, this release updates the ocs-resize-part tool to check if the device format exists, improves the mechanism to determine if /dev/md* is a disk or partition, updates the usage information for the -j2 option in the ocs-sr command, and adds the -bm and -em short options for the beginner and expert modes in the drbl-ocs, ocs-live-feed-img, ocs-onthefly, ocs-restore-mdisks, and ocs-sr commands.

With this release, Clonezilla Live now correctly detects uncompressed NTFSclone images and no longer ships the python3-crypto package as it wasn’t used in Clonezilla Live. For more details on these changes, visit the release announcement page, and, in the meanwhile, hit the buttons below to download your copy now for 64-bit or 32-bit systems.

Last updated 19 hours ago