Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Linux Kernel 5.14, More

DRBL/Clonezilla developer Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 2.8 as the latest stable release of this Debian-based live solution for disk cloning/imaging.

Coming three months after the Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 release and more than a year after the Clonezilla Live 2.7 series, Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream.

Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream.

On top of the new Linux kernel version, Clonezilla Live 2.8 adds a new cache mechanism to speed up device scanning, improves the restoring of an image with efi-nvram.dat and adds support for processing multiple boot entries in update-efi-nvram-boot-entry , and allows reserved image names to be used in the text-based UI.

Furthermore, this release improves the ocs-live-netcfg program to allow users to configure wireless using the nmtui tool and makes it possible to assign the ocs_nic_type boot parameter as wired or wireless when configuring the network, suppresses the error message about “setterm -blank 0”, and updates several language translations.

Under the hood, the Clonezilla Live 2.8 release is fully synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of November 17th, 2021, and comes with the Partclone 0.3.18 partition clone and restore tool and ezio 1.2.0 rapid server disk image cloning/deployment tool.

Also added in this release is the missing “-j2” option in the recovery-iso-zip mode, support for displaying the “-z9p” option in the save menu for the beginner mode, adds support for processing dev with /dev/mapper in the get_not_busy_disks_or_parts function, and improves search of live-media-path from boot parameters.

You can download Clonezilla Live 2.8 right now from the official website as live ISO images for 64-bit and 32-bit (including PAE) architectures that boot and run completely from a USB flash drive. An Alternative edition based on the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) distribution is also available for download.

