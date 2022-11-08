Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 Disk Cloning/Imaging Utility Released with Linux Kernel 6.0

Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based live system for disk imaging/cloning tasks based on the powerful Clonezilla software.

Based and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) software repository as of November 3rd, 2022, the Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 release is here four and a half months after Clonezilla Live 3.0.1 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 kernel series. Linux kernel 6.0.6 is included by default for better hardware support.

In addition to Linux kernel 6.0, this release also adds the UFW firewall in the live system, adds the -sfs option in the dialog menu, along with the corresponding language files, and enables the -k0 and -k1 options in ocs-onthefly’s restoring action for the beginner mode.

Other than that, the devs disabled the glances service in the live system and fixed an issue in /etc/default/espeakup by modifying default_voice instead of VOICE. Various language translations have been updated, including German, Spanish, Greek, French, Polish, Japanese, Turkish, and Slovak.

As you can see, this is a small update to the Clonezilla Live 3.0 series, which was released in May 2022 with APFS and LUKS support, as well as various other new features and improvements.

Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 is here just to offer those of you who want to clone/backup your disk drives improved hardware support through Linux kernel 6.0 and a better overall disk imaging experience. Therefore, it is highly recommended to use this version over previous releases.

You can download the Clonezilla Live 3.0.2-21 release right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below. Clonezilla Live runs directly from a bootable USB flash drive and doesn’t require installation. Clonezilla Live ISOs are available for both 64-bit and 32-bit hardware architectures.

