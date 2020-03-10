Clonezilla Live Switches to Linux 5.4 LTS, Adds Bluetooth Support

Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 has been released as the newest stable version of this live system for disk imaging and cloning tasks with major enhancements and bug fixes.

Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 comes about four months after version 2.6.4 and it’s based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of March 9th, 2020, and uses the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel.

This release ships with Linux kernel 5.4.19 by default, to offer better support for newer hardware. However, the switch to Linux 5.4 LTS was also probably made because it’s a long-term support branch, supported until the end of 2021.

Bluetooth support was implemented in Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 through the bluetooth, bluez and bluez-tools packages, which are now pre-installed in the ISO image.

Several new packages are present as well, including the dcfldd forensics and security tool, iotop top-like I/O monitor, mtr-tiny traceroute utility, nvme-cli command-line NVMe management program, tmux terminal multiplexer, scrub for writing patterns on disk/file, and s3ql for mounting swift/S3 cloud storage.

Among the improvements, the ocs-restore-mdisks package was updated with a new option called -a|--last-action , which lets users separate the last action before it is finished, and singularity-debian-ocs.def now supports strange keyboard configurations.

Removed packages include archivemount and cloudfuse, as well as nonempty from sshfs mounting. Of course, several bugs reported since the last stable release were patched.

You can download Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 as ISO images for 32-bit (PAE and non-PAE) and 64-bit systems right now from the official website. You can write the ISOs on USB flash drives or CD discs.

I consider Clonezilla Live the swiss-army knife for everyone who wants to put the best free disk cloning, imaging, and data recovery tool in their pocket for portable use.