Collabora Office 6.4 Arrives on Mobile and Chromebooks with New Look and Dark Mode

Collabora Productivity informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the Collabora Office 6.4 office suite for mobile platforms, including Android, iOS, and Chrome OS.

Collabora Office app for mobile (Android and iOS) and Chromebooks gives users a free and powerful office tool on the go for editing documents on their smartphones, tablets or laptops. Based on LibreOffice, Collabora Office respects your privacy and gives you full control of your data and documents.

Following on the footsteps of Collabora Office 6.4 for desktop, this release enables the new NotebookBar UI by default for tablet devices running either the Android or iOS mobile operating systems to make document editing clearer and easier. On top of that, Android users finally get a Dark Mode.

“With the introduction we are responding to the wishes of our users. They wanted more NotebookBar and less Siderbar, so we changed,” said Collabora Productivity. “Clear tabs with even more explicit feature-icons to tap on provide the same feature richness as Collabora Online in your browser.”

On the other hand, iOS users will now be able to work with multiple documents at the same time and use third-party fonts, while Chromebook owners received a bunch of usability improvements, including the ability to tap “create new documents” labels, keyboard shortcuts for cut, copy and paste, and trackpad/touchscreen scrolling.

Collabora Office 6.4 for mobile and Chrome OS also brings faster loading of larger documents, improved display of elements in MS Office documents, easier switching to editing for read-only documents, the ability to paste images copied from the Google Chrome and Chromium web browsers, as well as numerous bug fixes.

You can download Collabora Office 6.4 for Android and Chrome OS right now from the Google Play Store, and for iPad and iPhone from the Apple App Store. The app is free for everyone!

Last updated 15 hours ago