Collabora Office 6.4 Brings Outstanding MS Office Interoperability, LTS Support

Collabora Productivity launched today the Collabora Office 6.4 office suite, a major release of their enterprise-ready, LibreOffice-based office and productivity suite for desktop, mobile and the cloud.

Based on the upstream LibreOffice 6.4 source code, Collabora Office 6.4 is a major release that brings a plethora of new features and enhancements on top of the existing LibreOffice 6.4 features, as well as better performance and long-term support that businesses and professionals need to keep their businesses running.

Highlights include outstanding interoperability with any file format generated from MS Office, including word documents, presentations and spreadsheets, support for up to five characters in Padded Numbering, and the ability to add visible signatures to existing PDF documents.

Security and privacy are probably the most important thing when dealing with our digital lives, and Collabora Office 6.4 introduces new security features, such as the ability to encrypt PDF documents when sending them with the Mail Merge feature in Collabora Office Writer.

The office suite now also lets users set the distance of shapes to the bottom of the page in text documents, export pages larger than 508 cm (200 inch) from Collabora Office Draw using the PDF 1.6 specification, set semi-transparent text in word documents, as well as to search text inside embedded PDF files in Collabora Office Draw.

“Collabora Office is based on the stable LibreOffice branch with extra features and fixes,” said Collabora Productivity. “Collabora Office 6.4 has the capabilities as described in the LibreOffice 6.4 release notes, of which many have been added by our Collabora Productivity team.”

With this major release, Collabora Productivity provides businesses and professionals with long-term support (LTS) and L3 support. As such, Collabora Office 6.4 will be supported for the next three years, until August 2023.

If you consider deploying the Collabora Office on your enterprise with up to 99 users, Collabora Productivity provides you with a demo right now via the official website, where you’ll also find information about pricing.

For up to 20 users or personal use, you can use the latest version of Collabora Online Development Edition (CODE) here for free. Educational institutions and NGOs will get a special treatment from Collabora Productivity.















Collabora Office 6.4 – Images courtesy of Collabora