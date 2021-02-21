CoreELEC 9.2.6 Released with ZRAM Support, Bluetooth Improvements

CoreELEC, a JeOS (Just enough OS) Linux distribution based on the Kodi open-source media center and designed for single-board computers, has been updated to version 9.2.6.

CoreELEC 9.2.6 is a maintenance update that comes almost four months after version 9.2.5 to introduce ZRAM support into the Linux kernel, which should dramatically improve the performance. ZRAM creates a compressed block device in RAM with on-the-fly disk compression, but it’s currently only supported on the Amlogic variant, not Amlogic-NG.

This new point release to the 9.2 series also introduces some Bluetooth improvements, such as automatic connection after boot and automatic switching to Bluetooth audio devices. On top of that, it improves media handling and playback.

Among other noteworthy changes, CoreELEC 9.2.6 adds support for the STK1160 analog TV tuner, improves booting from an ATA drive for the ODROID-HC4 Home-Cloud platform, improves 8K HEVC playback, and introduces the possibility to use the BBR TCP congestion control algorithm for improved networking.

Last but not least, this release adds device tree for the Beelink GT Mini A and Beelink GT1 Mini Android TV box devices. The CEC driver, which provides a unified kernel interface for use with HDMI CEC, has been improved as well.

Several other small bug fixes are also present in CoreELEC 9.2.6, which appears to be one of the last point release to the 9.2 series as the developers will no focus their efforts on the next major release, most probably CoreELEC 10, which should feature the recently released Kodi 19 “Matrix” home theater software.

“As we enter into 2021 and get nearer a new major version of CoreELEC the now ~17 month old 9.2 branch will be getting retired from active development in favor of focusing the developers attention on new features in the next major version of CoreELEC,” said the devs.

You can download CoreELEC 9.2.6 for ODROID-N2+, ODROID-C2, ODROID-C4, ODROID-HC4, La Frite, Le Potato, and Generic Amlogic devices right now from the official website.

