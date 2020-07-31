CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi Laptop and STEM Education Platform Ships This Month

If you’re into open-source computing and would like to buy a Raspberry Pi-based laptop that also doubles as a STEM education platform, you might want to take a look at CrowPi2 device that will ship this month.

CrowPi2 follows on the success of the first-generation CrowPi device and promises a more powerful education computer based on the next-generation Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with up to 8GB RAM.

Designed as an all-in-one device for everyday computing and learning about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, the CrowPi2 comes with no less than 72 course resources, more than 22 different onboard sensors and modules, multiple open-source games, over 20 projects show, and an independently developed software that makes it easier to learn to code in Python, Scratch, AI, and Minecraft.

Thanks to the endless possibilities of the Raspberry Pi and the versatility of the Open Source software, CrowPi2 can be used to do a lot of things, such as to create DIY circuits on the breadboard, play RetroPi games, craft buildings on Minecraft, build a rainbow interactive bridge with Minecraft and RGB matrix, program for Arduino, Micro:bit, and BeagleBone, make a piano with fruits, and even learn face and speech recognition.

“There is no limit to the uses for CrowPi2, which is much more than an electronic device. Whether you want to learn to code inside-out or you are ready to see how fun and productive technology really can be, CrowPi2 is the right choice for you – for your children, for your students, for your friends, for your employees, for the whole family,” said Elecrow.

Of course, you can also use it as your everyday laptop if you install a Linux-based operating system like the official Raspberry Pi OS or any other Raspberry Pi distro, such as Arch Linux ARM, Ubuntu MATE, LibreELEC, OSMC, RISC OS, or RaspEX.

For its small size, the device comes with an 11.6-inch IPS display capable of Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, 2MP webcam, microphone, built-in stereo speakers, and a wireless, detachable keyboard.

But what makes CrowPi2 even more versatile is the fact that it’s even compatible with older Raspberry Pi models, such as the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ or Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.

Even if it surpassed its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, the CrowPi2 computer is still available for pre-order until August 15th, 2020. You can get it from as low as $169 USD, which is the price for the Basic Kit that includes everything you need to get started but without a Raspberry Pi board, so it is ideal for those who already have a Raspberry Pi.

If you don’t have a Raspberry Pi, I suggest getting the Starter Kit at $259 USD, which comes with a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM and a 32GB TF card, but you’ll need to hurry because there are only a few devices left in stock. All orders will start shipping this month, probably after August 15th when the Kickstarter campaign will end.







CrowPi2 – Images courtesy of Elecrow