CRUX-Based Kwort 4.3.5 Linux Distro Switches to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS

The developers behind Kwort, a GNU/Linux distribution based on CRUX Linux, announced today the release of version 4.3.5, which ships with the latest Linux 5.10 kernel series and various updated tools.

Kwort is a minimalist Linux distro that uses the lightweight Openbox window manager to provide advanced users with a simple, yet very fast and powerful operating system for their personal computers. While Kwort is based on CRUX, it doesn’t requires users to compile the Linux kernel and uses its own package manager called kpkg.

More than a year and a half in the works, Kwort 4.3.5 joins the very short list of GNU/Linux distributions that have adopted the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 kernel series, which is an LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel branch that will probably receive support for the next couple of years.

The distro’s toolchain has been updated as well, and Kwort is now shipping with the GNU C Library (glibc) 2.32, GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10.2.0, GNU Binutils 2.35.1, and LLVM 11.0.0 core components to provide users with a modern GNU/Linux distribution.

Kwort’s kpkg package manager has been updated as well, to version 130, and it now includes mirror kdb files to avoid issues from the past. Also, the kwort-tools package now ships with encryption support through /etc/rc.d/encryption using /etc/etab, and the kwort-mixer utility received some improvements for better stability.

Other than that, this release comes with the latest Mozilla Firefox 84.0 and Google Chrome 87.0.4280.88 web browsers, and adds support for the newest version of the Brave browser, which can be installed from the software repositories.

You can download Kwort 4.3.5 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Please note that Kwort doesn’t come with a graphical installer, so you’ll have to rely on text-based programs and scripts to install and configure the system, similar to Arch Linux’s installation process.

Image credits: Kwort developers (Kwort.org)

Last updated 2 days ago