Darktable 3.4 Released with Revamped Tethering View, Module Grouping Feature

The Darktable 3.4 open-source and cross-platform RAW image editor is now available for download as a major update bringing numerous new features, improvements, bug fixes, and up-to-date camera support.

Coming more than four months after Darktable 3.2, the new release introduces a revamped tethering view that now supports histogram, a new module grouping feature that lets you create your own groups of modules, and an enhanced module masking feature with scene-referred workflows and fully unbounded blending modes, supporting parametric masking in linear RGB or JzCzHz color spaces.

A new color calibration module has been implemented as well in this release and stands as a full-featured hub for all your color correction needs. Moreover, Darktable 3.4 improves the Map view with support for grouping images that are close to each other and displaying a counter at the bottom-left corner, which boosts the performance when manipulating a large collection of images and makes movement of images easier.

Also new in this release is a focus-peaking button in the Darkroom and Lighttable views to help users visualize the depth of field in an image by materializing the sharp edges, a new exposure independent guided filter in the tone equalizer module, greyscale support for the AVIF format, as well as a new preset in the denoise (profiled) module to allow you to remove only chrominance noise using the wavelets mode.

And that’s not all, because Darktable 3.4 also features read support for 16-bit (half) float TIFFs, a new preference for hiding built-in presets, new graph views in the Filmic RGB module, and a new tooltip for items in the darkroom history stack module, making it easier to find unplanned adjustments in modules with

multiple tabs.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release offers an improved visual feedback when changing module order using drag and drop, improved wavelet algorithm, updated processing modules with alias names and keyword lists, as well as a new tooltip, narrower panels in modules, improved bilateral filter, improved pixel-pipe cache, revamped global color picker, improved histogram, and improved over-exposure warning display.

Last but not least, Darktable 3.4 adds base support for the Canon EOS REBEL T7i, Nikon Z 5 (14bit and 12bit compressed), Olympus E-M10 Mark IV, Panasonic DC-GX7MK3 (4:3), Panasonic DC-S5 (3:2), Sony ILCE-7C, and Sony ZV-1 cameras, new white balance presets for the Canon EOS 200D, Canon EOS Kiss X9, Canon EOS Rebel SL2, Canon EOS M5, Canon EOS M6, Nikon 1 V2, Nikon Z 50, and Sony ILCE-6600 cameras, as well as new noise profiles for the Panasonic DC-G90, Panasonic DC-G91, Panasonic DC-G95, Panasonic DC-G99, Ricoh GR II, and Sony NEX-5T cameras.

Various parts of the graphical user interface have been revamped too, new language translations were added, and multiple bugs were squashed to provide users with a more stable, reliable and enjoyable experience when editing their images. A complete changelog is available here for further reading, from where you can also download the source or binary packages.

Last updated 3 days ago