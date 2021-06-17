Dash to Panel GNOME Shell Extension Turns GNOME 40 Into KDE Plasma or Windows 10

Dash to Panel, a GNOME Shell extension that moves the dash into the main panel to create a look similar to that of the KDE Plasma desktop or Windows 10, is now supported on the GNOME 40 desktop environment series.

If you’ve been waiting for Dash to Dock to support GNOME 40, you’ll have to wait a little longer, but there’s another great extension that now supports the latest version of the popular desktop desktop environment, Dash to Panel, which is an icon taskbar for the GNOME Shell.

Once installed, Dash to Panel automatically moves GNOME’s Dash to the GNOME Panel, which is moved to the bottom of the screen to create a look similar to that of the KDE Plasma desktop environment or Windows 7 or later systems.







This makes GNOME 40 more usable for those who are coming from Windows or KDE Plasma, but also for everyone else who doesn’t like GNOME’s decision to move the dash to the bottom screen in the Activities Overview.

It’s important to keep in mind that Dash to Panel doesn’t offer a dock for your GNOME 40 desktop, so you’ll still have to rely on the Floating Dock extension, which I think is the perfect dock-like add-on for GNOME 40.

The good news is that Dash to Panel comes with a lot of settings, letting you move the panel to left, right or top of the screen, enable intellihide, display the panel on all monitor for multi-monitor setups, shrink the panel to look like a dock, change the size of the icons, and most importantly to re-arrange the position of all elements on the panel.

In addition, you can change app icon margin and padding, the position and style of the indicator that shows if an app is running, override the panel theme background color, opacity, and gradient, isolate workspaces and monitors, disable the Activities Overview on startup, change mouse scroll behavior, and much more.











You can install the Dash to Panel extension on your GNOME 40 desktop right now from the GNOME Extensions website. I’ve tested it with GNOME 40.1 on Fedora Linux 34 and it works perfect, but it should also work with the latest GNOME 40.2 release and future updates.

Thanks Joe for the tip!

Last updated 2 days ago