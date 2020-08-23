DebConf20 Debian Conference Kicks Off Today for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

The DebConf20 Debian conference kicks off today until August 29th for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” release as Debian Project’s first online conference in the coronavirus era.

This year, the Debian Project celebrates two major events, the project’s 27th anniversary and 12 years since the launch of the first DebConf Debian developer conference.

An annual gathering, DebConf is the most important event for Debian developers and users, who gather together to share their knowledge and plan on the features of the next major Debian GNU/Linux release.

Initially scheduled to take place in Haifa, Israel, from August 23rd to 29th, the DebConf20 conference is for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” which is heavily developed under the Debian Testing umbrella since July 2019.

But, like most events this year, DebConf20 will take place online due to COVID-19.

Therefore, many of the talks that will happen during the event will be around the features that’ll probably be implement in the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system, due for release in summer 2021.

You can see the entire schedule here for all seven days so you can plan in advance which talks you want to attend. And, due to the virtual format, DebConf20 is open to everyone, so if you weren’t able to attend the even in the past because of the money issue, now you finally can.

For more information about DebConf20 and to watch the live or recorded video streams, check out the official website. You can also watch the event live below, courtesy of the Debian Project.

