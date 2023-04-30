Debian 11.7 “Bullseye” Released with 102 Security Updates and 92 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 11.7 as the seventh ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Debian 11.7 is here almost four and a half months after Debian 11.6 to provide those who want to deploy the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers with up-to-date installation media so you won’t have to download hundreds of updated from the repositories after the installation.

This means that Debian 11.7 includes all the security and software updates that have been released from December 17th, 2022, when Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 was released, until today. In numbers, Debian 11.7 includes a total of 102 security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes for 92 packages.

For more details about these security updates and bug fixes, check out the release announcement page. According to the Debian Project, this Debian Bullseye point release doesn’t constitute a new version of Debian GNU/Linux 11 but only updates some of the included packages.

The Debian 11.7 installation images are available for download from the official website or from here (direct link) for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.

Debian 11.7 live images pre-installed with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments are also available for download from the link above or from here (direct link), but only for 64-bit and 32-bit systems.

Existing Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” users do not need to download these new ISO images in order to keep their installations up to date, but only to run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator on a regular basis.

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

