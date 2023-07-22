Debian 12.1 “Bookworm” Released with 89 Bug Fixes and 26 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.1 as the first ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

Debian 12.1 arrives six weeks after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” to provide those who want to deploy the operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media where you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

As such, Debian 12.1 includes all the security and software updates that have been released since June 10th, 2023, for the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. In numbers, the new ISO release includes a total of miscellaneous bug fixes for 89 packages and 26 security updates.

For technical details about these security and bug fixes, check out the release announcement page. The new ISO images are available for download right now from the official website, but the Debian Project reminds us that this first Debian 12 point release doesn’t constitute a new version of the Bookworm series.

As expected, Debian 12.1 installation images are available for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.

On the other hand, there are also Debian 12.1 live images with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments pre-installed, but only for 64-bit systems. A NetInstall image is also available for download for those who want to install Debian over the network.

As usual, existing Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” users are recommended to keep their installations up to date at all times to receive the latest security and bug fixes by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator or virtual console.

