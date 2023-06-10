Debian 12 “Bookworm” Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

The Debian Project released today the final version of the Debian 12 “Bookworm” operating system, a major release that brings several new features, updated components, and many improvements.
After almost two years of hard work, Debian 12 “Bookworm” is finally here and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. This kernel brings new and updated drivers to support modern hardware and it will be officially supported until December 2026.
New features in Debian 12 “Bookworm” include a new
non-free-firmware repository consisting of non-free firmware packages split from Debian’s non-free repository. Those upgrading from Debian 11 to Debian 12 will have to add the new
non-free-firmware repository to their
sources.list files.
Debian 12 also brings read/write support for APFS (Apple File System) with the
apfsprogs and
apfs-dkms utilities, a new tool called
ntfs2btrfs that lets you convert NTFS drives to Btrfs, a new malloc implementation called
mimalloc, a new kernel SMB server called
ksmbd-tools, and support for the
merged-usr root file system layout.
Other new features include Secure Boot support on UEFI-capable AArch64 (ARM64) systems, a new
shiny-server package for Debian Med Blend that simplifies scientific web apps using the R language, as well as GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 12.2 as default system compiler.
This release also includes completely new artwork called Emerald, designed (once again) by Juliette Taka. New fonts are also present in this major Debian release, along with a new
fnt command-line tool for accessing 1,500 DFSG-compliant fonts.
Other noteworthy changes include the deprecation of os-prober by default in the GRUB bootloader to check for existing OS installations. This mainly affects dual-boot users, who will need to rely on
dpkg-reconfigure now.
Debian Bookworm also deprecates the use of bash as
/bin/sh, removes the
libpam-ldap and
libnss-ldap packages as they’re no longer maintained upstream and replaces them with
libpam-ldapd and
libnss-ldapd, removes the
tempfile and
rename.ul programs (
mktemp and
file-rename can be used as a replacement), and replaces
rsyslog with the systemd
journalctl utility for viewing logs.
Also deprecated is the
which tool. The Debian Project recommends using
command -v for writing shell scripts), as well as
type or
type -a for interactive Bash shell users. ZSH, CSH, and TCSH users are not affected by this change.
As with previous releases, Debian 12 is supported on 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (arm64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS (mipsel), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), RISC-V (riscv64), and IBM System z (s390x).
Debian 12″Bookworm” will soon be available for download as live images from here pre-installed with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, GNOME 43, Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, MATE 1.26, LXDE 11, and LXQt 1.2.0 desktop environments. However, these live images are only supported on 64-bit and 32-bit systems.
Installation images for all supported architectures mentioned above will also be available for download from the official website. Upgrading from Debian 11 “Bullseye” to Debian 12 “Bookworm” is also possible and rather easy by following the official upgrade instructions (don’t forget to add the new
non-free firmware repo).
Debian 12 “Bookworm” will be supported for five years, until June 2028.
Image credits: Debian Project
