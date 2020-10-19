Debian-Based DebEX Linux Now Ships with GNOME 3.38 and Linux Kernel 5.9

Arne Exton released a new version of his Debian-based DebEX Linux distribution, a general purpose computer operating system for those who want to dip their toes into the upcoming major Debian GNU/Linux release.

Based on the Debian Testing repositories, where the development of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series takes place, the new DebEX Linux release is here with goodies that no other live Linux distribution currently offers.

For starters, the developer removed the lightweight MATE desktop environment, which was used in previous DebEX versions, and replaced it with the latest GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. So that right there might be a very good reason for many wanting to try GNOME 3.38 on Debian GNU/Linux to download this distro.

On top of that, users will find the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series, which comes with numerous new features and improvements to support newer and more hardware. The latest Linux kernel 5.9.1 is included in this release of DebEX Linux.

Among other noteworthy changes, DebEX now ships with the latest Firefox 78.3 ESR web browser instead of the proprietary Google Chrome for those who want to watch Netflix movies. You can see here all the packages included in this new DebEX Linux release.

Moreover, the powerful and versatile Calamares universal graphical installer is now used instead of the Refracta Installer. Due to this change, users will be able to install DebEX in any language, as well as to install it on VirtualBox and VMware virtual machines or non-EFI computers.

What’s also interesting about DebEX GNOME is that it includes Pacapt, an Arch Linux’s pacman-like package manager for Debian systems, which can be used to install additional packages. Also present are the Synaptic Package Manager and Cactus Package Manager.

You can download DebEX Linux with GNOME 3.38 and Linux kernel 5.9 using the direct download link below. For more details, you can always check out the official website as DebEX comes in several different flavors for all tastes.







Last updated 42 mins ago