Debian-Based siduction 2021.3 Distro Released with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, PipeWire

Ferdinand Thommes announced today the release of siduction 2021.3 as the third and last major update in 2021 to this desktop-oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Debian Unstable (Sid).
Dubbed “Wintersky,” siduction 2021.3 comes about five months after the 2021.2 update and brings some interesting changes, such as the use of PipeWire as default sound system, replacing PulseAudio and JACK, as well as the iNet Wireless Daemon (iwd) for handling Wi-Fi networks on the KDE Plasma, LXQt, and Xfce editions, replacing wpa_supplicant.
As a matter of fact, siduction 2021.3 only comes with KDE Plasma, LXQt, and Xfce editions as live media, alongside the standard Xorg (uses the Fluxbox window manager) and noX (text-mode only) editions, as the development team decided to drop support for the Cinnamon, LXDE, and MATE editions due to lack of time.
With this release, users will enjoy the KDE Plasma 5.23, Xfce 4.16, and LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environments. All five editions are powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series (the latest (at the moment of writing) Linux 5.15.11 is the default kernel) and come with up-to-date packages from the Debian Unstable (Sid) repositories as of December 23rd, 2021.
Among other noteworthy changes, siduction 2021.3 replaced
ncdu command-line disk utility with the much faster
gdu, adds CopyQ as default clipboard manager, removes digiKam from the live images to save space, and offers
doas as a full-fledged alternative to
sudo with bash completion support.
You can download siduction 2021.3 as KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, Xorg (Fluxbox), and noX editions right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download links below. Don’t forget to check out the release notes for more details.
