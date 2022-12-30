Debian-Based siduction 2022.1 Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.1, Xfce 4.18, and LXQt 1.2

siduction 2022.1 Linux distribution is now available for download one year after siduction 2021.3 “Wintersky” and comes with plenty of goodies for fans of this desktop-oriented Debian Sid (Unstable)-based distribution.

Dubbed “Masters of War,” siduction 2022.1 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 kernel series to provide users with the best possible hardware support. The ISO images come with Linux kernel 6.1.1 by default, which is the latest release at the moment of writing.

Three flagship editions are provided with this release featuring the latest KDE Plasma 5.26.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.101 and KDE Gear 22.12 software suites for the best Plasma experience, as well as the recently released Xfce 4.18 and LXQt 1.2 desktop environments.

Xfce edition LXQt edition KDE Plasma edition

artwork for Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” with this Bob Dylan song, that is as fresh today as it was in 1962,” reads the “This edition for obvious reasons has been given the code name “Masters of War.” This goes back to a Bob Dylan song of the same name from 1962. Users that have been with us for a while will remember that we used to use rock songs as code names for our releases. Well, today we are returning to that tradition. The wallpaper of this release combines thewith this Bob Dylan song, that is as fresh today as it was in 1962,” reads the release announcement page

Also new in siduction 2022.1 is the Nala frontend for Debian’s apt package manager (of course, you can still use apt to download, install, update, and remove packages), the Snapper tool for handling system snapshots when installing siduction using the Btrfs file system, as well as a chroot-helper tool in the live image to make it easier to chroot into an existing siduction installation whenever your system is broken.

You can download siduction 2022.1 right now from the official website, or by clicking the direct download links below, as KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, Xorg, and no X editions. Unofficial builds with the GNOME, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments are available here. All graphical editions use Xorg Server by default.

Last updated 2 hours ago