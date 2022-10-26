Debian-Based SparkyLinux 2022.10 Rolling ISOs Updated with Linux Kernel 6.0 by Default

The developers of the Debian-based SparkyLinux distribution have re-generated the ISO images of their SparkyLinux 2022.10 rolling release to upgrade the kernel package to Linux 6.0.

SparkyLinux 2022.10 was released earlier this month on October 6th and shipped with Linux kernel 5.19.11 by default. Due to the end of life of the Linux 5.19 kernel series, the developers decided to respun the ISO images and upgrade the kernel to the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 series.

Linux kernel 6.0.3 is included by default in the new SparkyLinux 2022.10 rolling images, which are offered with the KDE Plasma, Xfce, MATE, LXQt, and Openbox graphical environments. On top of that, the new ISOs ship with various other updates from the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” repositories.

“This is an additional, extra update of Sparky’s October’s rolling ISO images, which features Linux kernel 6.0.3 of the latest [Linux] 6.0 line, and other updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos,” said the devs in a brief announcement

The SparkyLinux 2022.10 release also features a new Sparky7 Theme with support of GTK2/3/4 apps and support for Light and Dark styles, as well as a dark theme variant for the Sparky5-LXQt-Theme package so you can choose between Sparky light and dark themes when using the LXQt desktop.

In addition, it replaces the LightDM login manager with SDDM on all the ISO images that feature a GTK-based desktop environment, such as Xfce and MATE editions, as the KDE Plasma and LXQt editions already shipped with SDDM by default. Also, there’s a new SDDM theme for all live media.

Without further ado, if you want to use SparkyLinux on your personal computer with Linux kernel 6.0, you can download the SparkyLinux 2022.10-1 ISO images right now from the official website.

Existing SparkyLinux 2022.10 users need only to update their installations if they want to use Linux kernel 6.0, since this is a rolling-release distribution where you install once and receive updates forever.

