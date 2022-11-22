Debian-Based Tails 5.7 Anonymous OS Adds New Metadata Cleaner Tool, Latest Tor Updates

Privacy-focused and Debian-based Tails 5.7 amnesic live system is now available for download with various enhancements, new tools, updated components, and bug fixes.

Synced with the upstream software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series and still powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, Tails 5.7 is here to introduce a new tool that promises to let you clean metadata from your files. The tool is called Metadata Cleaner and comes as a drop-in replacement for MAT, which it uses as a backend, supporting the same file formats and offering the same level of security.

“When we switched to MAT 0.8.0 in Tails 4.0, MAT lost its graphical interface and was only accessible from the contextual menu of the Files browser. It became especially hard for new users of Tails to learn how to clean their files. Metadata Cleaner fixes this by providing a simple and easily discoverable graphic interface to remove metadata,” said the devs in the release notes

To offer you the highest level of anonymity, Tails 5.7 comes with the very latest Tor anonymous software, including Tor Browser 11.5.8 and Tor 0.4.7.11, as well as improvements to the Tor Connection assistant, which better explains how to use the Unsafe Browser to sign in to a local network and no longer displays the (easier) and (safer) comments in the first screen.

However, it would appear that there’s still a known issue in this release in regards to the Tor Connection assistant, whose progress bar gets stuck at around 50 percent when using a custom Tor obfs4 bridge. This can be fixed by closing and reopening the Tor Connection assistant or switching to a different obfs4 bridge running obfs4proxy 0.0.12 or later.

Other than that, this release removes the broken pdf-redact-tools package from the live system. Check out the full changelog for extra details on the updated components and other changes implemented in Tails 5.7, which you can download right now from the official website.

