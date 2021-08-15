Debian Edu 11 “Bullseye” Released as a Complete Linux Solution for Schools

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of the Debian Edu (also known as Skolelinux) 11 “Bullseye” operating system as a complete Linux solution for schools.

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, Debian Edu 11 “Bullseye” is here to provide you with an out-of-the box environment for configuring a complete and fully capable school network.

New features in Debian Edu 11 include support for LTSP (Linux Terminal Server Project) diskless workstations and thin clients supporting the X2Go technology, iPXE network boot support for LTSP compliance, support for graphical iPXE installations, as well as standalone Samba server with SMB2/SMB3 support.

In addition, this release introduces a new tool for setting up freeRADIUS with support for both EAP-TTLS/PAP and PEAP-MSCHAPV2 methods, improves the tool used for configuring a new system with a Minimal profile as dedicated gateway, and makes DuckDuckGo as default search provider for both Firefox ESR and Chromium web browsers.

“The teachers themselves or their technical support can roll out a complete multi-user multi-machine study environment within a few days. Debian Edu comes with hundreds of applications pre-installed, and you can always add more packages from Debian,” said Debian Project.

Of course, Debian Edu 11 is using all the GNU/Linux technologies included in the Debian Bullseye series, such as the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, GCC 10.2 system compiler, GNU C Library 2.31 implementation of the C standard library, LLVM 11.0.1 compiler, and many others.

Debian Edu 11 doesn’t come with a desktop environment pre-installed despite the fact that previous releases offered a dedicated Xfce image, but you will be able to choose from the many desktop environments supported by Debian GNU/Linux, including KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE.

The desktop environments contain more than 70 educational-oriented software, and you can install even more from the Debian archives. Debian Edu 11 “ Bullseye ” is available for download as Network-Installer CD images, as well as BD images for 64-bit and 32-bit systems right now from the official website.

Image credits: Debian Project

