Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 “Buster” Released with 55 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 update to the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Coming less than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.9, the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 update is here as up to date installation and live medium packed with all the latest security updates and bug fixes that have been released via the stable software repositories of Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”.

Included in the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 update, there’s a total of 136 updated packages, split in 55 security updates and 81 miscellaneous bug fixes. Of course, all these updates are already present in the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories for existing users.

“There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror,” reads the release announcement.

But, Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 is here for those who to install the Debian GNU/Linux 10 operating system series on new computers, without having to download hundreds of update from the repositories after the installation.

For existing users, these updates can be installed by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator. A kernel update is also present in the new release and the repos, so make sure you reboot your computer after installing all the updates.

The Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 live and installable ISO images are available for download right now from the official website. The installation images can be downloaded from here for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures, and the live images are available for download here only for 64-bit and 32-bit systems with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments pre-installed.

Image credits: Debian Project

Last updated 1 day ago