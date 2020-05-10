Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster” Now Available for Download with 53 Security Updates

The Debian Project has released Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Coming three months after the Debian GNU/Linux 10.3 point release, Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 is here as the fourth installment in the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series.

As usual, this is a snapshot release that includes all the important corrections and security updates released through the official repositories during the past three months.

By my count, the Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 images include a total of 108 package updates with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as 53 security updates for various packages, including the Linux kernel.

The getlive, gplaycli, kerneloops, lambda-align2, libmicrodns, libperlspeak-perl, quotecolors, torbirdy, ugene Non-free, and yahoo2mbox packages have been removed from this release due to them being either unmaintained, broken or incompatible with latest versions of software they were designed for.

Both live and installations images for the Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 release are now available for download from the official servers.

Installation ISOs are available for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures.

On the other hand, live images are available with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments only for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.

If you’re using the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series on your computer(s), there’s no need to download the new ISO images.

These are only intended for new deployments to save time when downloading updates from the software repositories after the installation.

Existing users can keep their Debian Buster installations up-to-date at all times by running the sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get disc-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.